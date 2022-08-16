Advertise
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has caused lane closures, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

