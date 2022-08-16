Advertise
First Alert: Plenty of rain & storm opportunities

Today is likely dry, but a wetter pattern takes shape starting tomorrow
First Alert: Pattern flipping tomorrow
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern flip from drier and hotter to wetter and not-so-hot will occur tomorrow. One more mainly dry day is ahead today before things change.

Today will be dry and hot.
Today will be dry and hot.(WSFA 12 News)

The only chance of showers and storms today -- and it is low -- is in the southwestern part of the state later this afternoon and evening. The closer to Mobile you are, the better your chance of seeing that. Otherwise look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 90s with slightly lower humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected tomorrow before rain becomes even more numerous to end the workweek. There could even be some showers as early as late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Rain and storms become more likely beginning Wednesday.
Rain and storms become more likely beginning Wednesday.(WSFA 12 News)

No complete washouts are forecast at this point, but high rain and storm coverage is likely for the second half of the week. Another chance of a few stronger storms exists tomorrow as well -- similar to what we saw yesterday.

Temperatures will go from the lower 90s tomorrow to the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. You can thank the clouds and elevated rain chances for that temperature drop. If temperatures do stay in the mid-80s, it would be the coolest daytime high Montgomery has seen all summer!

Temps come down later this week with more rain expected.
Temps come down later this week with more rain expected.(WSFA 12 News)

The weekend and beginning of next week shouldn’t be quite as wet as Thursday and Friday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast each day. Temperatures rebound a little bit into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

