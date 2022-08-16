Advertise
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

ADOC says that all life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Cossey was pronounced dead.

Cossey was serving a life sentence for a murder that occurred in Lauderdale County.

