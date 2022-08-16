Advertise
Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

The 63-year-old Eufaula man was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.
One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.

A 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on...
A 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.(WTVY)

Once first responders arrived on the scene, a man, identified as 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks of Eufaula, was pronounced dead.

At this time, no other information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.



