Monday evening single-vehicle crash results in one death

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County on Monday.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup truck left the roadway on Alabama Highway 131 at around 9:15 p.m. on August 15. The accident occurred near the 23 mile marker, about 4 miles north of Bakerhill in Barbour County.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, a man, identified as 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks of Eufaula, was pronounced dead.

At this time, no other information is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation.

