New user-friendly website highlights Alabama Department of Archives and History resources

PHOTO SOURCE: Alabama Archives and History
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new website is up and running to make all of the resources the Alabama Department of Archives has to offer more easily accessible.

The website is the culmination of a multi-year project to improve and enhance the agency’s online presence.

“The creation of our new website took years of planning and development. I am grateful to our staff for their diligent work to ensure that the new site will be a useful resource for the public. I also want to thank the team at the Alabama Office of Information Technology for applying their technical expertise to building the site and its many custom databases and applications. Together, we have created an effective and attractive online presence to carry the Archives forward in an age when so much of our lives are spent online,” said ADAH Director Steve Murray.

The “Alabama History Hub” is a one-stop resource for K-12 educators in the classroom. The new website includes robust databases for conducting historical and genealogical research in the ADAH’s extensive archival collections. Those resources are curated by ADAH staff and include an events calendar for at-a-glance information about ADAH programs, a new database of retention schedules and other helpful resources on records management for state and local government offices.

The ADAH released this welcome and brief tour of the site to mark the official launch.

ADAH is the state’s government-records repository, a special-collections library and research facility, and home to the “Museum of Alabama,” the state history museum. It is located in downtown Montgomery, directly across Washington Avenue from the State Capitol and is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The EBSCO Research Room is available Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit archives.alabama.gov or call (334) 242-4364.

