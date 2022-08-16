Prattville constructing pedestrian bridge to support businesses, health

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has been planning for a new pedestrian bridge since 2011.

The city’s mayor, Bill Gillespie, says while the neighboring “cigarette” bridge on Bridge Street does have a sidewalk, it was built in the 1930s and includes slim walkways.

“The sidewalk on the bridge currently is not as wide and is a pretty good step if you’re stepping down,” said Gillespie.

The state funded 80% of the nearly $600,000 bridge, which is expected to be complete by September. This is part of a bigger project that began behind the Prattville City Hall.

It’s a mile-long path that goes through the downtown area and Stanley Jensen Stadium.

“We’re really trying to get people downtown, get some healthy life styles,” said Gillespie.

The bridge will cross over the Autauga Creek and is expected to bring more business to the downtown shops and help people practice healthier lifestyles.

