Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rollout for Space Launch System scheduled for Tuesday night

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)(PRNewswire)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - NASA’s rollout of the Space Launch System rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The rollout will cover over four miles with the SLS traveling under one mile per hour. The rollout is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The SLS rocket is 322 feet tall and it is topped with an Orion capsule. Once the SLS rocket reaches pad 39B from the Vehicle Assembly Building, the countdown is on for the launch.

Launch for the Artemis I Moon rocket is set for no earlier than Aug. 29.

Click here to watch a livestream of the rollout.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
According to Doug Howard, Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday.
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges
Auburn man arrested on child pornography charges

Latest News

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Hurricane Flags
2022′s hurricane season now officially more quiet than normal
55 Water in NYC
55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
UAB study gives hope to those living with COVID brain fog