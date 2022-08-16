String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.

Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.

“It’s something we’ve worked so hard for, and to come in here and see all of it is heartbreaking,” said Buu Trieu, Tea Town Manager.

Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store scattered about and holes in the wall. Trieu says the thieves hit a row of businesses in the shopping center.

“There were two holes in the walls. And they went wall to wall, so from the nail salon to ours, and there’s a hole in the back. We didn’t see it til a bit later. But it’s behind the ice machine back there. And that there’s another one right in the front,” said Trieu.

Montgomery Police detectives are working diligently to identify those responsible. Trieu says they won’t let this slow them down.

“We’re going to open again today just close the holes and we’re gonna keep going,” Trieu.

Trieu says the money was also stolen. She says the best thing you can do right now is support their small family-owned business. She also said that so far since they opened the support has been amazing.

If you have any information that can help police, you can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 215-STOP.

