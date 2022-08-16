USPS now hiring staff for holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may be August, but the United States Postal Service is already thinking about the holidays.

USPS locations across Alabama are hiring for several positions including various carrier roles.

Jobs at USPS come with benefit packages, sick time, and pay upwards of $20 an hour.

Debra Fetterly is the spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi region. She said the job is more than just delivering mail and selling stamps, but a career you can grow.

“We’re not all about just delivering and serving our customers at the retail, although those are very very important positions but if you aspire to do other things, there’s a lot of opportunity at the postal service,” said Fetterly.

If you are interested in a job with USPS, applications can be found here.

