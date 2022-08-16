Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

USPS now hiring staff for holiday season

USPS graphic.
USPS graphic.(MGN)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It may be August, but the United States Postal Service is already thinking about the holidays.

USPS locations across Alabama are hiring for several positions including various carrier roles.

Jobs at USPS come with benefit packages, sick time, and pay upwards of $20 an hour.

Debra Fetterly is the spokesperson for the Alabama-Mississippi region. She said the job is more than just delivering mail and selling stamps, but a career you can grow.

“We’re not all about just delivering and serving our customers at the retail, although those are very very important positions but if you aspire to do other things, there’s a lot of opportunity at the postal service,” said Fetterly.

If you are interested in a job with USPS, applications can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
According to Doug Howard, Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, was found guilty Friday.
Montgomery man convicted in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.

Latest News

Neighboring Montgomery businesses hit by string of burglaries
Neighboring Montgomery businesses hit by string of burglaries
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now,...
String of Break-ins Hit East Montgomery Businesses
21 years since the disappearance, death of Shannon Paulk
21 years since the disappearance, death of Shannon Paulk