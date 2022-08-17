2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two children left Cordova Elementary School without permission Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to Cordova Police Chief Krimson Culverson.

Cordova Police and Cordova Elementary School both posted information about the incident on the Facebook pages.

The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s Office SRO Jason Hare that two children were missing from Cordova Elementary School at 1:07 p.m.

Chief Culverson said four officers from the Cordova Police Department went to the school and immediate area. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched numerous personnel to assist.

Once at the school, officers gathered information including the children’s names, their ages, their addresses, the relationship between the two (if any), their clothing description, etc.

Officers also reviewed camera footage from the elementary school and saw the children exit the building at approximately 12:20 p.m.

At 1:53 p.m., Officer Tate found the children together in the area of 390 Highland Avenue in Cordova. The distance between the school and where the children were located is approximately 0.3 miles.

Officer Tate picked both children up and took them back to Cordova Elementary School. The Department of Human Resources came to the school.

Chief Culverson said, “SRO Jason Hare will be completing a police report and the police department will assist in the further investigation as needed. We are thankful and relieved both children were located safe. Thank you to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for the immediate assistance.”

Cordova Elementary School posted, “Good afternoon parents. We did have a two children to leave campus without permission today. They were both safely located. We would like to thank all the people involved in helping us quickly locate these children. Our faculty and staff , the SRO, Cordova police, Walker County Sheriff and the volunteers. Thanks for your assistance.”

