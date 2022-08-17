Advertise
3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia possibly connected

At least one of the shootings left a victim in critical condition
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood license plate 3753BF3.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood license plate 3753BF3.((Source: Auburn Police Department))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are searching for a vehicle of interest possibly connected to three separate shootings along interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia.

According to a release, multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including Auburn police, Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Auburn police reported responding to the area of Interstate 85 northbound between mile markers 56 and 57 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on reports that a vehicle was stopped in the road. Another motorist had given the victim aid before first responders arrived.

On scene, officers found the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Prattville man, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. It appears a shot had been fired into rear of the man’s vehicle, striking him. The victim was flown by medical helicopter in critical condition to a Montgomery hospital.

A traffic detour is currently being used at Exits 50 and 51. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police are working to determine if the Auburn shooting is related to a shooting near I-85 in Troup County. According to WTVM, that incident involved a man who was reportedly shot at while driving on the interstate. The victim was not injured.

Details on a third I-85 shooting, confirmed by Auburn police as part of the ongoing investigation, have not been released. It’s unclear where this shooting happened or if anyone was injured as a result.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately and is urged not to approach the car or its driver. Any tips on this investigation should be made to detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.

