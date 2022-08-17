Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ala. High School Athletic Association experiencing shortage in sport officials

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The high school football season is upon us. The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) is experiencing a shortage of officials for all sports. After losing more than 2,000 officials, they now have only around 6,000 across the state of Alabama.

The AHSAA says some older officials chose not to return due to health concerns during the beginning of COVID-19, and others did not want to return because of verbal abuse and negativity they get during games. Assistant Director Ken Washington says it’s been hard to keep people they recruit in those positions after name calling, stalking and harassment from parents, coaches and sometimes players. He says being an official is tough, and people must realize they are human too.

”There is a career in officiating, and it’s unfortunate that some people are probably missing opportunities because we as fans, parents and coaches are not giving them an opportunity to at least grow in the sport of officiating to see where it takes them,” said Washington.

Washington says those who have a passion for sports and being an official can make it far. If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

A new book, a collection of poems that dig into understanding black history and black life, is...
Celebration planned for release of Montgomery poets new collection at MMFA
One Alabama attorney’s office is calling out the state’s department of insurance for an...
Your car has been stolen, but insurance may not cover the theft
The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
ADPH urges preparedness ahead of flu season
WSFA 12 News knows of multiple break-ins this month alone.
Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins
This international event has been years in the making. It took a village of people to get to...
World Games asking Jefferson County for millions to help pay back debt to vendors