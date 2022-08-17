Auburn municipal elections for city council less than week away

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Municipal Elections for the city council are less than a week away. Election day is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Officials want to remind everyone to check their polling locations. Recent redistricting might have changed your ward, and they want to make sure your vote will count.

Auburn Municipal Elections will take place on August 23rd from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. Residents who are eligible for an absentee ballot must apply in person at the Auburn City Hall by Thursday, August 18th.

“You can stop by City Hall if your eligible for an absentee ballot. You can apply. You can vote all at once. We just need to receive everything in person or by mail by the election,” said Director of public affairs David Dorton.

In the 2022 election, unopposed candidates include Mayor Ron Anders, Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten and Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson.

Ward 4 candidate Chad Leverette recently withdrew his candidacy in the Auburn Municipal Election. The withdrawal leaves Tyler Adams as the only remaining candidate to qualify for the Ward 4 race.

The following candidates have qualified and will appear on the ballot for the election on Aug. 23

Ward 1: Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., Connie Fitch-Taylor

Ward 2: Kelley Griswold, Paul West

Ward 5: Sarah Jane Levine, Sonny Moreman, Leah Billye Welburn V

Ward 6: Bob Parsons, Phillip Pollard

Ward 7: Max Coblentz, Greg Lane

Director of public affairs David Dorton said Auburn is a growing city and recently went through a redistricting phase. He says residents voting location and ward may have changed.

“Your voting places are still the same voting places, but you might go to a different one,” said Dorton.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said each of the candidates has their own ideas about Auburn’s future, and it’s important for voters to make sure those visions align with what they think is in Auburn’s best interest.

“These individuals will be carrying your vote, carrying your opinions and concerns to the city leadership over the next four years. We want you to be invested in those decisions, and the best way to be invested is to support those who you think will do the best job,” said Anders.

Click here and type your address in the field provided at the bottom of the page to ensure your ward and voting place for Aug. 23.

