Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-fil-A taste-testing chorizo cheddar egg bites

Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.
Chick-fil-A is testing its chorizo cheddar egg bites as a new breakfast item.(Chick-fil-A)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is taste-testing a new menu item: Egg bites.

The popular chicken restaurant announced it would start offering chorizo cheddar egg bites at select locations in the U.S. later this month.

According to Chick-fil-A, the chorizo cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses. Each order includes four egg bites.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entree,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

The chorizo cheddar egg bites will be available for a limited time starting on Aug. 22 at participating restaurants in Georgia, South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and New Orleans.

The restaurant chain said guest feedback would help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.

“Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time chorizo cheddar egg bites,” Neslage said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

Latest News

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on Alabama, Georgia interstates
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by...
Montgomery police searching for missing man
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut