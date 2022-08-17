Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a member of a crew working around a work...
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

Latest News

Rep. Liz Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could...
Cheney concedes but vows to continue Trump fight
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies
Montgomery City Hall
Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary