Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business

By Sally Pitts
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success.

“Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs.

Both companies are connected to auto manufacturing, and together would bring in 500 jobs to Eufaula.

“These are companies that would be making parts for electric vehicles. So you know about all the car plants we have in Alabama, and there’s a new EV plant going in, I understand, in Savannah, Georgia. So we’re kind of centrally located for them to cover what’s in Alabama and Georgia,” said Tibbs. “So both of them are car-related.”

The mayor says he’ll continue to build relationships with company leaders. He plans to send invitations to these companies inviting them to Eufaula.

If these companies choose Eufaula, it won’t happen overnight. One company is waiting to learn if they get a contract with Hyundai to supply batteries for electric vehicles. They’ll find out later this year, but Tibbs says the plant to build those vehicles will take a couple years to complete.

