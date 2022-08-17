Eufaula mayor visits South Korea to recruit new business

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs recently traveled to South Korea. The mayor was on a recruiting mission for jobs. He met with five companies. Tibbs called the trip a big success.

“Two of the companies are a perfect match for our city,” said Tibbs.

Both companies are connected to auto manufacturing, and together would bring in 500 jobs to Eufaula.

“These are companies that would be making parts for electric vehicles. So you know about all the car plants we have in Alabama, and there’s a new EV plant going in, I understand, in Savannah, Georgia. So we’re kind of centrally located for them to cover what’s in Alabama and Georgia,” said Tibbs. “So both of them are car-related.”

The mayor says he’ll continue to build relationships with company leaders. He plans to send invitations to these companies inviting them to Eufaula.

If these companies choose Eufaula, it won’t happen overnight. One company is waiting to learn if they get a contract with Hyundai to supply batteries for electric vehicles. They’ll find out later this year, but Tibbs says the plant to build those vehicles will take a couple years to complete.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.