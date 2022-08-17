First Alert: Rain back in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are flipping the script from dry and hot to wet and not as hot. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today with highs near 90 degrees. A strong storm or two is possible south of U.S. 80.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today with highs near 90. (WSFA 12 News)

The showers could enter as early as early this morning. But the best chance of seeing rain will be late this morning through the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder is forecast tonight as well. That’s not something that happens all that often in the summer -- nighttime rain. However, we are expecting it over the next few nights.

The second half of the workweek will bring more scattered to at times numerous rain and thunderstorms. No severe weather is forecast either Thursday or Friday. No complete washouts are forecast either, but high rain and storm coverage is likely at times to end the week. Some heavy rainfall is almost a given at times.

Scattered to at times numerous showers and storms are forecast every day. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will come down into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday. You can thank the clouds and elevated rain chances for that temperature drop.

The weekend and early next week continue to feature scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay near or just below 90 degrees. This is below what’s considered normal for late August.

It will turn muggier, which is a large reason why rain chances are going up. (WSFA 12 News)

The mugginess factor will go up today and the air mass will remain tropical throughout the duration of the 7-day forecast. While not the sole reason for the hike in rain chances, this uptick in mugginess will supply plenty of moisture for rain and storms.

Looking ahead there are no signals in the long-range models that things will change. Rain and storm chances are going nowhere, the mugginess holds strong and temperatures hang near the 90-degree mark.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.