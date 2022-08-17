Advertise
IRS increasing teacher expense deductions for classrooms

IRS increases teacher deductions
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Vibrant colors and numerous decorations greet students when they enter the kindergarten classroom of Monica Thrower at Hazel Green Elementary School.

Classroom decorations are funded almost entirely by teachers, with Thrower being one of those.

“Out of my own money,” she said. “It’s quite a bit.”

Sometimes teachers often have to pay for their student’s supplies. The IRS increased the deduction amount teachers can receive to $300 dollars a year from the previous amount of $250, the first such change in over two decades.

Hazel Green Elementary School second-grade teacher Amber Harry said she will take anything to help her pocket.

“Any amount of money we get to spend more on our classroom is nice instead of out of our pockets,” Harry said.

Harry said she appreciates the increase in expense deductions and believes it’s a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction because teachers are spending upwards of $1,000 on extra things for their classroom,” Harry said.

Although Thrower agrees with Harry, she feels as if the increase should be more.

“It’s definitely not enough,” Thrower said. “I’ve had some years where I’ve spent thousands on my classroom. We do get state money and now that’s more than we’ve got in several years.”

Both teachers said they plan to use all $300 in expense deductibles.

