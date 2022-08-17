LIFE Academy welcomes 2 new therapy dogs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Creed and Piper are LIFE Academy’s new therapy dogs.

“It has been the best investment that I’ve ever made because it puts a smile on our student’s face every day,” said Jamia Anderson, interim executive director and LIFE Academy principal.

Anderson says these two 11-month-old Goldendoodles play an important role in comforting students.

“These students now need more. They’re facing more every single day at home. And it is our job as educators to educate the whole child,” said Anderson.

Cupid Seymore owner of Cupid’s Dog House partnered with LIFE Academy to train the dogs so they were properly prepared for the task inside the classroom.

“A dog is an unconditional, nonjudgmental friend. And that’s what we’re doing with children. We’re helping them and bridging the communication gap between,” said Seymore.

Creed and Piper are a part of students’ daily routines. They greet students in the morning and even help with their reading lessons.

“One of the reading programs here, we found that by allowing a child to read to a dog, it helps that child develop confidence,” said Seymore.

Anderson says at the end of last school year Creed and Piper were brought in only on Fridays. This year the dogs alternate days at the school during the week. Anderson says they’ve already seen the impact these therapy dogs have on students.

“It is a buy-in. It is a way to get students in the door and we’ve seen our attendance numbers towards the end of the year when we had the dogs, they stabilized.”

