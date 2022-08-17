Advertise
Longtime Alabama television fixture Kim Wanous dies

Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family.(Source: Hannah Dean)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama has died.

Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family.

Wanous had recently been hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.

Wanous worked for decades in television at WAKA TV,  the CBS affiliate in Montgomery, as well as WSFA in Montgomery.

At WAKA, Wanous anchored hundreds of newscasts over his tenure. After leaving WAKA, he worked for almost 30 years at the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services. From 1995 to 2011, Wanous also worked at WSFA. He was the producer and anchor of the political news program “Newsmakers.” He also later was the anchor of “Law Call” program on WSFA.

In a statement to WSFA 12 News, the Wanous family says “The family would like to thank the community for loving and trusting him to deliver the news into their homes for over four decades. He truly loved serving his community and getting to know the people of central Alabama. Please keep us in your prayers during this difficult time. "

WSFA 12 News extends its thoughts and prayers to the Wanous family.

