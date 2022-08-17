Advertise
Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive

Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault.
Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing about 140 pounds.

Provo is known to be in the area of Mobile Drive and the area of Gibbs Village in Montgomery, CrimeStoppers added.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Provo, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

