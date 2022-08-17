Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing about 140 pounds.

Provo is known to be in the area of Mobile Drive and the area of Gibbs Village in Montgomery, CrimeStoppers added.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Provo, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.