Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mischievous monkey calls 911, sending deputies to zoo

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart, and dialed 911. (KEYT, LISA JACKSON, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) - Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone...
Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone at a California zoo. Deputies were sent to investigate the call.(Source: Lisa Jackson, KEYT via CNN)

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo’s cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office’s post said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a member of a crew working around a work...
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

Latest News

Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a...
Monkey playing with cellphone calls 911, flabbergasting deputies
Rep. Liz Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could...
Cheney concedes but vows to continue Trump fight
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies