Montgomery hospital working to avoid epidural catheter shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Epidural catheters play a pivotal role in providing laboring mothers with relief. Once inserted into the spine, the catheter is used to administer medication for pain control. Some hospitals in other parts of the world are seeing shortages.

“If COVID has taught us anything, it has taught health care systems how to be nimble,” said Erica Hess, director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Baptist East.

That is the case at Baptist Health in Montgomery. The medical center explained it has a supply chain team working with various venders to help the health care provider secure epidural catheters. It is a preventative step to make sure they have enough supply.

“Over the last several years, through COVID, there’s been various shortages during that time, and, Baptist Health continues to work diligently to ensure that patient care is not interrupted, and we will continue to do that,” she said.

Multiple reports show Canadian hospitals are struggling with the shortage.

While other places have been harder hit, Baptist Health does not expect this shortage to become too severe in this area.

Both Jackson Hospital in Montgomery and UAB in Birmingham said this shortage is not affecting their facilities.

Shortage or not, Baptist Health recommends pregnant mothers participate in prenatal educational courses to discuss the birthing process and various types of pain control.

“There may be other options available out there, other than just an epidural, that the family might not have knowledge about,” Hess said.

Baptist Health is not rationing supply at this time. Officials regularly check their stock every day to make sure they can continue meeting demand.

