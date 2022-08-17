Advertise
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia

At least one of the shootings left a victim in critical condition
Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, is arrested in Chambers County, Alabama, hours after three interstate shootings.
Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, is arrested in Chambers County, Alabama, hours after three interstate shootings.(Source: Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sheriff’s office is identifying the suspect arrested in connection to three shootings along Interstate-85 in Alabama and Georgia Wednesday as Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery.

One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear.

According to the Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Brown was arrested in east Alabama around 12:15 p.m. when a Chambers County deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle near the county courthouse in LaFayette.

Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, is arrested in Chambers County, Alabama, hours after three interstate shootings.
Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery, is arrested in Chambers County, Alabama, hours after three interstate shootings.(Source: Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office)

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been on the look out for the white 1996 Fleetwood Cadillac sedan, which authorities had captured an image of “utilizing camera technology by a partner agency,” including its license plate.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood license plate 3753BF3.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood license plate 3753BF3.((Source: Auburn Police Department))

“The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to Auburn Police,” according to a statement released by Troup County’s sheriff’s office.

The investigations started around 6:15 a.m. when Auburn police responded to the area of I-85 northbound between mile markers 56 and 57 on reports that a vehicle was stopped in the road.

Another motorist had given the victim aid before first responders arrived, but officers quickly learned the victim, a 45-year-old Prattville man, had been shot from behind while driving. He was flown to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.

Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed
Auburn police investigating shooting on I-85 in Auburn; northbound lanes closed(Source: WTVM)

Less than an hour later, at 7:56 Eastern Time, Troup County deputies responded to a situation along I-85 in Georgia in which a driver reported he’d been shot at. The victim was uninjured, according to WTVM.

Details on the third I-85 shooting remain unclear. Both the Auburn Police Department and Troup County Sheriff’s Office have stated that the incident happened in the Montgomery Police Department’s jurisdiction, without providing further details.

Reached for comment, the Montgomery Police Department referred all questions to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Brown is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree criminal damage in Troup County, Georgia.

Details on what charges he’ll face in other jurisdictions was not immediately clear.

