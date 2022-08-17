Montgomery mayor proposes $290M budget for fiscal 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed presented a purposed budget for fiscal year 2023 less than two months before the end of the current year.

The mayor estimated a total of a $290 million budget, mainly focusing on city employee retention and quality of life improvements for residents.

“We’re producing a budget that reinvests back into the city and the community,” Reed said.

Reed hopes to discuss an employee merit increase with the City Council in the upcoming weeks, saying “inflation has hurt families around our community.”

The mayor mentioned increasing the city’s workforce by adding almost 90 positions in the sanitation department, parks and recreation, and a newly proposed fleet maintenance crew.

“It’s important that we find them, it’s important to be bringing them in, and we keep them because they’re in high demand,” he said.

District 5 Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun said he backs the mayor’s proposed budget.

“Anytime you can take care of employees and make the quality of life better, I’m all for it,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun mentioned there may be some minor changes during the next work session, depending on the concerns from the council and residents.

Reed also added the city saw excess revenue in fiscal year 2021, which allowed them to pay off short-term debt and increase the reserves by $14 million.

The city still owes $23 million in long-term debts, which includes major purchases and investments.

