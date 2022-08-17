Montgomery police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.

Anyone with information regarding In’s whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

