Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police searching for missing man

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by...
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.

Anyone with information regarding In’s whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

Latest News

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
The Cordova Police Department was informed by Walker County Sheriff’s Office SRO Jason Hare...
2 children left Cordova Elementary School; located about 90 minutes later
Campaigns ramp up ahead of midterm elections
Campaigns ramp up ahead of midterm elections
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous