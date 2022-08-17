Advertise
Murder suspect McCraney makes another bid for release

By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Facing longshot odds, capital murder suspect Coley McCraney is asking for his jail release on bond.

His trial got scrapped last week because of a juror shortage.

McCraney has been in the Dale County Jail since his March 2019 arrest on charges that he murdered two Dothan teens.

DNA linked him to the 1999 shootings of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley, 17-year-old girls.

“(McCraney) is not a danger to the community, nor a flight risk,” his attorney David Harrison wrote in a motion he filed Tuesday.

McCraney has no criminal history, and his family has resided in the Ozark and Dothan areas for most of his life.

Rarely are capital murder suspects given bond and his previous request was denied in 2019.

Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore, Sr. has set a September 8 hearing on McCraney’s latest request.

