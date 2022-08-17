Advertise
National Thrift Shop Day highlights ways to save money, find bargains on essential items

Growing popularity in thrifting
Growing popularity in thrifting
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, August 17th, is National Thrift Shop Day. The day celebrates an industry that may be more appreciated now than ever, with prices rising on nearly everything we buy.

According to a recent TopCashback.com survey, more than two-thirds of Americans, roughly 69%, shop at thrift stores and 81% of Americans would consider buying refurbished or used items to save money.

A thrift shop is a retail establishment that sells gently used items. Typically, charitable organizations run the stores to raise money according to the organization’s charitable purpose. The organization may also use some of the items to help others get back on their feet after a disaster or when times have been difficult.

The public donates most items to a thrift store, so prices are adjusted to a lower cost to the buyers.

For some, though, shopping at a thrift store isn’t even about the price, that’s just a bonus! For some it’s more about the adventure of finding unique, vintage and antique items.

According to America’s Research Group, a consumer research firm, about 16 and 18% of Americans will shop at a thrift store during a given year.

