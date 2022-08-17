Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on I-85 NB

On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by...
On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker.

On August 17, around 7:56 a.m., a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by an individual driving what he described as an older white Cadillac driven by a man.

The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving north on I-85. Troup County deputies are investigating the shooting between exit 18 and 28.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

If you were in the area of I-85 and saw this incident or possibly the suspect’s vehicle, please call our Troup County Investigators at 706-883-1616.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Jimothy Ford is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Thomas.
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a member of a crew working around a work...
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

Latest News

Gas prices are impacting law enforcement budgets.
Traffic detoured after shooting, crash on I-85 NB near Auburn
Auburn graduates awarded Iron Eagle after successfully emergency landing
Auburn graduates awarded Iron Eagle after successfully emergency landing
National Thrift Shop Day highlights ways to save money, find bargains on essential items
National Thrift Shop Day highlights ways to save money, find bargains on essential items
Montgomery mayor talks reimagining west, south Montgomery
Montgomery mayor talks reimagining west, south Montgomery