Valley man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse

A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Valley man has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

On August 16, investigators arrested 53-year-old James Herman Pippen and charged him with eight counts of sexual abuse 2nd degree.

This arrest stems from an investigation which began in July when a 14-year-old female reported that, for the past year, Pippin had inappropriately touched her at least eight times at various locations in the Valley area. The inappropriate touching started when she was 13 years old.

Pippin is known to the victim’s family but they are not related.

Prior to Pippin’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence. Several phones, computers, and video tapes/disks were seized for analysis.

Pippin was processed at the Valley Police Department and was then transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is being held pending bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

