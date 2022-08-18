Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH urges preparedness ahead of flu season

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Australia’s bad flu season is a warning sign for the U.S. of what could come in the fall and winter months.

The country saw 212,573 cases and 246 deaths related to influenza during its winter season.

Alabama influenza cases have decreased within the past three years due to COVID-19 guidelines helping mitigate the spread of the flu as people were wearing masks, but that could change with fewer people wearing masks.

Alabama Department of Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers urges Alabamians to be proactive ahead of the country’s flu season.

“Everyone 6 months of age and above should be vaccinated against influenza,” Landers said, “This is really our best way to reduce the severity of the flu season.”

The medical officer added not every person who contracts the virus will get through it “unscathed” as healthy people have died from influenza, saying even a vaccine with “50% protection” could help keep you out of the hospital.

ADPH will have flu surveillance data available beginning in October.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, at least 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child...
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

Latest News

HHS is expected to issue "operational guidelines" to prepare for updated COVID-19 boosters next...
Biden administration expected to release new COVID-19 booster guidelines
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
Epidural catheters play a pivotal role in providing laboring mothers with relief.
Montgomery hospital working to avoid epidural catheter shortage
ADPH releases updated COVID-19 guidance for schools