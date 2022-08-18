Advertise
Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment

From the traditional classroom to a virtual one. Some online schools are seeing an increase in...
From the traditional classroom to a virtual one. Some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. The Alabama Connections Academy open its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students. Fast forward five years, and that number has tripled.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the traditional classroom to a virtual one, some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment.

The Alabama Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students.

Five years later, that number has tripled.

The Elementary Assistant Principal for Connections Academy, Layal Olive, said the school is projected to serve 7,000 kindergarten thru 12th grade students this year.

The last couple of years have been tough for families trying to find the best solutions to keep their kids learning.

School leaders at Connections Academy said they don’t have data metrics to show what specifically brings families to virtual learning.

But Olive said parents and caregivers say flexibility and school safety are top of mind.

“The ability to have your children home, to have them learn whenever it works best for them, what works best for the family, but I do think the pandemic definitely played a factor into it, especially as parents are working from home. I think school safety is always on the front of all parents’ minds whether it’s a brick-and-mortar classroom or a virtual classroom. So, I definitely think that those are part of the reasons why families do turn to us,” Olive said.

Olive added that one of the big misconceptions about virtual learning is that students will miss out on social interactions with other kids.

But she said students have plenty of opportunities to meet other students on field trips, clubs, events, and other activities the school offers.

For more information about the Alabama Connections Academy, click here, or here.

