Buckmasters Expo returns to the capital city Friday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest hunting and outdoor expo in the Southeast is making its way back to Montgomery.

The annual Buckmasters Expo starts Friday inside the Montgomery Convention Center. The expo will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Buckmasters says there will be hundreds of vendors and activities for the whole family, including Dock Dogs, Top Bow’s indoor archery tournament and more.

New this year, the expo will feature “Bulls at Buckmasters!” Known as the “toughest sport on dirt,” professional bull riders from across the country will be on display. You can see all the action Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is free with a can of food. For more information on this year’s entertainment, registration, or to view a map of the vendors, visit Buckmasters.com.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

