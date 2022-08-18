Buckmasters, lobster, baseball, oh my!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your weekend with The Buckmasters Expo 2022! It is happening Friday through Sunday at the Montgomery Convention Center. This is the largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast. The expo will feature dock dogs, riverboat rides, bull riding and more. Event coordinators say you are guaranteed to have a good time at Buckmasters even if you are not a hunter. The only cost to get in is a can of food! On Friday the event is from 3 p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday it is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it ends on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is Back to School Weekend at Riverwalk Stadium as the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Biloxi Shuckers. Friday is Teacher Appreciation Night, Saturday is Family Faith Night, and on Sunday there will be a kids backpack giveaway.

Auburn University at Montgomery’s Communication, Theatre & Fine Arts Recruiting Day starts Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be a workshop, lunch and an informational session to help students and parents. Also, this weekend is the annual River Region Lobster Fest.

