Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Buckmasters, lobster, baseball, oh my!

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!

Start your weekend with The Buckmasters Expo 2022! It is happening Friday through Sunday at the Montgomery Convention Center. This is the largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast. The expo will feature dock dogs, riverboat rides, bull riding and more. Event coordinators say you are guaranteed to have a good time at Buckmasters even if you are not a hunter. The only cost to get in is a can of food! On Friday the event is from 3 p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday it is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it ends on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is Back to School Weekend at Riverwalk Stadium as the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Biloxi Shuckers. Friday is Teacher Appreciation Night, Saturday is Family Faith Night, and on Sunday there will be a kids backpack giveaway.

Auburn University at Montgomery’s Communication, Theatre & Fine Arts Recruiting Day starts Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be a workshop, lunch and an informational session to help students and parents. Also, this weekend is the annual River Region Lobster Fest.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, August 19

Saturday, August 20

Sunday, August 21

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Possible extent of the northern lights Wednesday night with a strong geomagnetic storm predicted.
‘Strong’ geomagnetic storm to impact Earth

Latest News

The Rundown: Aug. 19-21
The Rundown: Aug. 19-21
The Buckmasters Expo. File Photo from 2019.
Buckmasters Expo returns to the capital city Friday
The Rundown: Aug. 12-14
The Rundown: Aug. 12-14
Spice up your weekend
Spice up your weekend with a BBQ cook off