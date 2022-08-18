Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location.

The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021.

A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you for support and look forward to serving you at other locations.”

The Buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant filled the space left vacant by Blackfinn Ameripub, which closed in March 2018.

The chain’s website lists Tuscaloosa as the nearest location.

