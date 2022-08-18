Celebration planned for release of Montgomery poets new collection at MMFA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book, a collection of poems that dig into understanding black history and black life, is launching with a celebration at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.

“How to Survive the Apocalypse” is Montgomery Poet Jacqueline Trimble’s second collection of poems. The pieces in this book explore and examine the many apocalypses that African Americans have weathered.

In the book, Trimble writes about subjects as varied as Black woman’s joy, Nat Turner, kneeling as a form of protest and the burning down of fast-food restaurants.

Trimble lives and writes in Montgomery.

The celebration on Thursday will include a reading from the collection, as well as a screening of a new film called “The Language of Joy,” and a discussion about the two. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and it is free and open to the public

