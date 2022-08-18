City leaders looking to attract new investments in west, south Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Development Director Darryl Washington led a group of community developers, private sector investors and local advocates on a tour of key sites for economic development and revitalization in south and west Montgomery Wednesday.

The tour introduced developers to the area and aimed to increase investment on those sides of the city.

“We’re just trying to breathe air into some of these sites and the best way to do it is show people what the potential vision would be for these sites,” said Washington.

The bus toured seven areas ripe for revitalization:

Cedar Park/Young Forte Village Public Housing Development

Fairview Plaza Shopping Center

Peacock Tract

Cloverland Shopping Center

Normandale Mall

Governor’s House Hotel

Montgomery Mall

The Montgomery Regional Airport, Hyundai plant and soon-to-be-built Amazon facility are in west Montgomery. Washington said along with the industrial development, there is a need for affordable housing and retail.

“What we want to do is try to create an environment in and around all of those jobs that keep people in Montgomery,” Washington said.

One investor who took the tour said they see the potential but know it will take work.

“The blight doesn’t necessarily equal the concern and care that the community has,” said Lindsay Edwards, chief investment officer for Opportunity Alabama. “I think the trajectory of Montgomery is great. It’s obviously going to take the right team, leadership, and a lot of time, energy and effort.”

Montgomery sits on the Interstate 65 and Interstate 85 corridor, which Reed says brings a lot of opportunity for growth. He hopes investors will see the potential and invest.

“We look forward to hearing some of your feedback and some of your thoughts about what we can do to make this a great collaborative partnership to bring immediate investment to the city and to the community,” Reed said.

This is the first tour of it’s kind in west and south Montgomery and the city said they have more planned for the future.

Revitalization in this area of the city is a part of the Envision Montgomery 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the city’s first comprehensive plan to be completed in more than 50 years.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.