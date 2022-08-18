First Alert: Tracking rain & storm chances through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight period with lows in the 60s and 70s and north winds around 5 mph. A shower or two will also be possible overnight and into the morning hours on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are again possible on Thursday with afternoon highs in the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will hover in the lower 70s along with a shower lingering through the night.

Friday we are tracking more rain and storm chances in the First Alert Forecast. Highs to end the week will warm into the 80s under partly mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will again hover in the 60s and 70s with lingering showers and storms.

While rain chances remain higher than normal through the end of the week, into this weekend and the start of next week, it does not mean it will be a washout for everyone. Some locations will see heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, while some locations remain warm and muggy.

Speaking of the muggy feeling outside, moisture in the atmosphere will remain high through the next seven days, while not the sole reason for the increase in rain chances, this increase in moisture will help aid in the formation of rain and storms each day.

This weekend is looking warm, afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain and storms are again in the forecast both days this weekend. Overnight lows will continue to hover in the 60s and 70s.

This active weather pattern will continue through the start of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all feature rain and storm chances. Afternoon highs will hover in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Rain chances and temperatures will continue to be fine tuned as we move through the next few days. Stay with the WSFA First Alert Weather team for the latest updates to the forecast.

