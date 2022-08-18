‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday.

A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.

Coleman and two others are accused of deliberately shooting into a home in the 2000 block of Lucas Drive on the evening of Oct. 3, 2018. Tallie was killed in the gunfire. He was 27 years old.

Although the exact events are not in court records, investigators at the time said the shooting followed an argument Tallie had with his ex-girlfriend earlier that day.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey called Coleman a “habitual felony offender.” In a statement, he said “Another young person will spend the rest of his life in prison for another senseless murder. This defendant had just been recently released from prison for four counts of Robbery First Degree and was a ticking time bomb for violence. My office remains committed to fully prosecuting every violent crime committed in our City.”

Two other suspects, Shanterrica Chaterra Gale Goldsby and Lucy Marie Smith, are also indicted on capital murder charges for Tallie’s death. Their cases have not yet gone to trial.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.