Missing Montgomery man found safe

Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man...
Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed.

Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.

No other details on In’s recovery were released.

