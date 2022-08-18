Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of burglaries across the capital city is grabbing the attention of law enforcement.

“This is the time of the year that we normally see our burglary count go up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

The county typically sees an increase in burglaries starting in August and lasting through Christmas, according to Cunningham.

WSFA 12 News knows of multiple break-ins this month alone. Two weeks ago, someone cut holes in the ceiling and walls of Bibb Street Pizza Co. before making off with a couple hundred dollars. Over the weekend, several businesses in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road were hit, including this tea shop, where once again criminals cut holes in the wall.

“If you’re in a shopping center, that’s how you gain access from one business to another, is by going through the wall,” Cunningham said. This would render door security monitors useless.

The sheriff urges business owners to invest in a camera system, motion detectors and loud alarms to attract attention. He also recommends businesses leave a light on at night, making it easier for bystanders and law enforcement to see any movement inside.

Break-ins often happen at night, but if you are ever inside a shop when a thief comes in, the sheriff has some advice.

“There’s no need even trying to fight that person,” Cunningham said. “Make sure that you give them the items that they came to get. Your main focus is to get that person away.”

You should then dial 911.

Business owners should always have at least two people onsite to close shop.

Cleaning crews should set an alarm while they tidy up, being sure to check restrooms for anyone who may be hiding.

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating these recent break-ins. If you have any information that can help police, you should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

