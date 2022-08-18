Advertise
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect

The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for John Robert Hollon III.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for murder.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, these agencies are searching for 34-year-old John Robert Hollon III. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 195 pounds.

Hollon is wanted on a murder charge. WSFA 12 News has reached out to CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department to learn what investigation this is connected to, but we have not yet heard back.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651, the U.S. Marshals fugitive Task Force at 334-531-5681, or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You may also contact CrimeStoppers through its P3-tips app.

CrimeStoppers says Hollon has a substance abuse addiction and has been known to frequent hotels in the area of Eastern Boulevard, Carmichael Road and Monticello Drive. He is also known to visit casinos in Montgomery and Wetumpka. Hollon has friends and family in Prattville, Wetumpka, Montgomery, Phenix City and Columbus, Georgia.

