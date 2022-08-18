Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for murder.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, these agencies are searching for 34-year-old John Robert Hollon III. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 195 pounds.

Hollon is wanted on a murder charge. WSFA 12 News has reached out to CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department to learn what investigation this is connected to, but we have not yet heard back.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651, the U.S. Marshals fugitive Task Force at 334-531-5681, or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You may also contact CrimeStoppers through its P3-tips app.

CrimeStoppers says Hollon has a substance abuse addiction and has been known to frequent hotels in the area of Eastern Boulevard, Carmichael Road and Monticello Drive. He is also known to visit casinos in Montgomery and Wetumpka. Hollon has friends and family in Prattville, Wetumpka, Montgomery, Phenix City and Columbus, Georgia.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article's headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.