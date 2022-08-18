Most will see multiple bouts of wet weather over the next 7 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More wet weather is on the way to end the workweek today and tomorrow. No all-day rains are forecast, but elevated rain chances do exist.

There are already some scattered showers and storms early this morning south of U.S. 80. I’d expect more scattered activity throughout the day. Coverage will be around 50% today overall. There will be dry periods -- perhaps several hours worth of dry weather -- mixed in for everyone, so don’t think this is a washout kind of forecast for any particular city or town.

Scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms are expected each day. (WSFA 12 News)

The same forecast holds for Friday really. Scattered showers and storms are possible at any time with dry weather mixed in throughout the day. With the elevated rain chances temperatures will only reach the middle 80s both days.

Upper 80s to lower 90s are likely this weekend as coverage of rain and thunderstorms sits at 50% or so. No all-day rains, but solid shower and storm chances overall throughout the entirety of the weekend.

Temperatures stay below 90 for most of us. (WSFA 12 News)

More scattered to perhaps numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to impact Central Alabama next week. The exact percentages associated with each day regarding rain chances will be updated and fine tuned as we get closer, but right now 40% to 60% chances are in the forecast.

Temps will once again struggle to get much above 85 degrees next week. There will be some who will get closer to 90 degrees depending on how much rain falls in your neighborhood. Muggy conditions will dictate the entire 7-day forecast.

Summer in Alabama at its finest over the next week. Fortunately it comes with more rain and less heat this go-around!

