New MPS superintendent releases 100-day plan for school system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin J. Brown has released details of his plan for his first 100 days.

According to MPS, Brown’s 100-day Listen and Learn Tour is built upon four action points, Review, Identify, Strategize and Engage, or RISE, and there are six overarching goals for ensuring all students reach their full potential:

Goal 1: Every student will be academically successful and prepared for life, work and college.

Goal 2: MPS will partner with families and the community in the education of Montgomery’s youth.

Goal 3: MPS will recruit, develop, support and retain a staff that meets the needs of every student.

Goal 4: MPS will provide optimal and equitable learning environments.

Goal 5: MPS will promote efforts to enable students to be healthy and ready to learn.

Goal 6: MPS will be efficient, effective, and transparent in its business operations.

Under each goal, several action items are listed. As each of the action items is accomplished, MPS said checkmarks would be added to show the goal’s progress.

“The path to our success is driven by understanding who we are, where we’ve been, and where we want to go. The goal of the MPS RISE Plan is to do just that and inform us about how to prepare for and approach our future,” Brown said.

MPS will hold six town hall meetings to get community input on the 100-day plan:

Aug. 30- J.D. High School

Sept. 8- LAMP High School

Sept. 22- Park Crossing High School

Oct. 6- Carver High School

Oct. 20- Lanier High School

Oct. 27- Lee High School

The MPS Education Steering Committee has been created to help with the execution of the plan. The committee is comprised of school board members, school administration, district leaders and stakeholders.

To read more about the plan and the action items listed for each goal, visit this link.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.