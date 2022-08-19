1 injured in Hope Hull shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65.

Deputies responded to the area on call of a shooting into an occupied home and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and there is no word on any possible suspects.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.