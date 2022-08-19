Advertise
1 injured in Hope Hull shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery...
One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65.

Deputies responded to the area on call of a shooting into an occupied home and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and there is no word on any possible suspects.

