5 cold case homicides revisited by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is focusing new attention of five cold case homicides in hopes someone can help solve the crimes.

Each day over the last week, CrimeStoppers has showcased a different case in what it calls “A Week of Action Against Violent Crime.”

Each case is now in the hands of the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Investigators are requesting information from anyone that may have information to help solve any of the cases by calling CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). You can also download the P3-tips app, and all tips can remain anonymous.

Tips that help investigators solve a case could result in a cash reward of at least $5,000, and in one case as much as $35,000.

ELIZABETH SPENCE

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Cold Case (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The oldest cold case involves the murder of Elizabeth Spence, who was just 27 when her body was found in early 1991.

On Wednesday, January 2, 1991, Spence was reported missing. Then Lafayette Police Chief Fred Lumpkin reported to the media, “For her to have gone anywhere without her family knowing about it was completely out of context.”

On Wednesday, January 9, 1991, Spence’s vehicle, a Daihatsu Charade, was found by Montgomery Police in the parking lot of a department store on Atlanta Highway. The body was discovered unexpectedly after the vehicle was turned over to the Lafayette Police Department for inspection of evidence in Montgomery.

$35,000 could be yours for helping solve this case, including $5,000 from CrimeStoppers, $5,000 from the State of Alabama, and $25,000 from Spence’s family.

CHAUNCEY ROBINSON

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Cold Case (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Chauncey Robinson, 34, was the victim of a deadly shooting on Sunday, September 18, 2016. Montgomery Police responded to 37 Judge C. Price Street just before 8 p.m. that evening where they found Robinson with a life-threatening gunshot wound, which he did not survive.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Robinson’s homicide case.

MOSES RELFE

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Cold Case (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Moses Relfe, 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on Oct. 25, 2015. Montgomery police responded to the 4200 block of Strathmore Drive around 6 p.m. that evening where they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Relfe’s homicide case.

NOLLIE HUDGENS

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Cold Case (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Nollie “Bo” Hudgens, 41, was the victim of a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Thursday, March 08, 2010. Montgomery police responded to 3380-E McGehee Road at 1:30 p.m. that day where they found Hudgens in life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim later died.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Hudgen’s homicide case.

RICKEM SAMUELS

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Cold Case (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

Rickem Samuels, 20, was reported missing April 4, 2016. He was last seen two days earlier getting into a black Nissan Versa, around 1:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the Walmart on the East South Boulevard.

Months later on June 30, 2016, Montgomery police responded to the 300 block of South Hopper Street were Samuels’ body was found.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in Samuels’ homicide case.

