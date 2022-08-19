Advertise
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

