Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Brand new outlook for fall months issued

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts above average temperatures
Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.
Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Somehow, some way we are rapidly approaching the start of the fall season and all things pumpkin spice. Summer has just flown on by this year -- like it does every year.

That means it’s time to start talking about fall weather, right?

Right on cue the Climate Prediction Center has just released its temperature and precipitation outlooks for September, October and November as a collective whole. That 3-month stretch is referred to as meteorological fall.

Above normal temperatures are forecast this fall.
Above normal temperatures are forecast this fall.(NOAA/Climate Prediction Center)

Hopefully you like your fall temperatures a little toasty. Nearly every square inch of the U.S. is favored to experience above normal temperatures overall through the fall season. That doesn’t mean every single day will be above normal, but warmer than normal temperatures are favored as a whole.

This has been a trend over the last several years -- plenty of above normal temperatures.

Precipitation is more of a toss-up in the eyes of the Climate Prediction Center. Most of Central Alabama falls in the “Equal Chances” category. That means there aren’t any strong signals that point towards above normal or below normal precipitation.

We have equal chances of above normal and below normal precipitation this fall.
We have equal chances of above normal and below normal precipitation this fall.(NOAA/Climate Prediction Center)

I know it doesn’t really help to hear that we have an equal chance of seeing above normal, below normal or normal rainfall. That’s just the honest truth about the pattern expected to envelop the Southeast this fall.

Of course if a tropical system ends up impacting the region rain totals could end up well above normal. Should we steer clear of tropical trouble this fall then a drier than normal situation is very possible. On average the fall is a drier stretch compared to the rest of the year. The main reason for that is because we lose the daily heat-driven pop-up showers, downpours and thunderstorms during the fall months.

To get an idea of what “above” or “below” mean when discussing temperatures, here are the average high and low temperatures for the three fall months:

  • September: 89.3°/66.3°
  • October: 80.2°/54.5°
  • November: 69.8°/43.3°

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle
Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force...
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect
FBI has taken over Dothan feeding scandal investigation

Latest News

Elevated rain chances and below average temperatures.
No surprise here: Rain & storms continue
Elevated rain chances and below average temperatures
Elevated rain chances and below average temperatures
More scattered rain is anticipated over the next week or so...
First Alert: Tracking multiple rounds of wet weather
Josh's Thursday night forecast
Josh's Thursday night forecast