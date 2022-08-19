Brand new outlook for fall months issued

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Somehow, some way we are rapidly approaching the start of the fall season and all things pumpkin spice. Summer has just flown on by this year -- like it does every year.

That means it’s time to start talking about fall weather, right?

Right on cue the Climate Prediction Center has just released its temperature and precipitation outlooks for September, October and November as a collective whole. That 3-month stretch is referred to as meteorological fall.

Above normal temperatures are forecast this fall. (NOAA/Climate Prediction Center)

Hopefully you like your fall temperatures a little toasty. Nearly every square inch of the U.S. is favored to experience above normal temperatures overall through the fall season. That doesn’t mean every single day will be above normal, but warmer than normal temperatures are favored as a whole.

This has been a trend over the last several years -- plenty of above normal temperatures.

Precipitation is more of a toss-up in the eyes of the Climate Prediction Center. Most of Central Alabama falls in the “Equal Chances” category. That means there aren’t any strong signals that point towards above normal or below normal precipitation.

We have equal chances of above normal and below normal precipitation this fall. (NOAA/Climate Prediction Center)

I know it doesn’t really help to hear that we have an equal chance of seeing above normal, below normal or normal rainfall. That’s just the honest truth about the pattern expected to envelop the Southeast this fall.

Of course if a tropical system ends up impacting the region rain totals could end up well above normal. Should we steer clear of tropical trouble this fall then a drier than normal situation is very possible. On average the fall is a drier stretch compared to the rest of the year. The main reason for that is because we lose the daily heat-driven pop-up showers, downpours and thunderstorms during the fall months.

To get an idea of what “above” or “below” mean when discussing temperatures, here are the average high and low temperatures for the three fall months:

September: 89.3°/66.3°

October: 80.2°/54.5°

November: 69.8°/43.3°

