First Alert: Tracking multiple rounds of wet weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central and South Alabama has seen multiple rounds of rain over the past few days and the First Alert Forecast features even more rain and storm chances through the weekend and into next week.

A few isolated pockets of rain and storms will linger across parts of Central and South Alabama this evening and into tonight.

Overnight skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s along with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Friday we are tracking more rain and storm chances. Highs to end the week will warm into the 80s and 90s under partly mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will again hover in the 60s and 70s with lingering showers and storms.

While rain chances remain higher than normal through the end of the week, into this weekend and the start of next week, it does not mean it will be a washout for everyone.

Some locations will see heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, while some locations will remain dry, warm and muggy.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of the muggy feeling outside, moisture in the atmosphere will remain high through the next seven days. While not the sole reason for the increase in rain chances, this increase in moisture will help aid in the formation of rain and storms each day.

This weekend is looking warm, afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain and storms are again in the forecast both days this weekend. Overnight lows will continue to hover in the 60s and 70s.

This active weather pattern will continue through the start of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all feature rain and storm chances. Afternoon highs will hover in the 80s and 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

This pattern will not break anytime soon, with rain chances again in the forecast next Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the 80s and 90s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances and temperatures will continue to be fine tuned as we move through the next few days. Stay with the WSFA First Alert Weather team for the latest updates to the forecast.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.