Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Reeltown vs. Tallassee [Watch highlights]
- BTW-Tuskegee vs. Trinity [Watch highlights]
Friday night games:
- Foley vs. Prattville
- Hoover vs. Auburn
- Jeff Davis vs. Wetumpka
- Shades Valley vs. Stanhope Elmore
- McGill Toolen vs. Catholic
- St. James vs. Montgomery Academy
- Keith vs. Bullock County
- Brantley vs. Luverne
- Daleville vs. Goshen
- PCA vs. Billinglsey
- Lowndes Academy vs. Macon East
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.