Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Friday night games:

  • Foley vs. Prattville
  • Hoover vs. Auburn
  • Jeff Davis vs. Wetumpka
  • Shades Valley vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • McGill Toolen vs. Catholic
  • St. James vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Keith vs. Bullock County
  • Brantley vs. Luverne
  • Daleville vs. Goshen
  • PCA vs. Billinglsey
  • Lowndes Academy vs. Macon East

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
Kim Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to...
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
POLICE LIGHTS
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
Tea Town shared photos of the damage with WSFA. In the photos, you can see items in the store...
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
Auburn police shared evidence of multiple guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition taken...
Guns, 2,000 rounds of ammo found in I-85 shootings suspect’s vehicle

Latest News

Friday Night Football Fever Week 1: BTW-Tuskegee vs. Trinity
Friday Night Football Fever Week 1: BTW-Tuskegee vs. Trinity
Friday Night Football Fever Week 1: Reeltown vs. Tallassee
Friday Night Football Fever Week 1: Reeltown vs. Tallassee
Friday Night Football Fever preview: Reeltown at Tallassee
Friday Night Football Fever preview: Reeltown at Tallassee
Ala. High School Athletic Association experiencing shortage in sport officials